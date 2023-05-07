September 28, 1941-May 5,2023

CEDAR FALLS-James W. Cory, 81, of Cedar Falls, died peacefully surrounded by family on Friday, May 5, at Mayo Clinic Hospital, St. Mary’s Campus in Rochester, MN, from complications of Guillain-Barre Syndrome.

He was born September 28, 1941, in Waterloo, the son of Marshall S. and Ruth M. Shaulis Cory. He married Roseann Holscher on April 8, 1961 in Waterloo.

Jim was an Electrical Engineering Supervisor with John Deere for 40 years, retiring in 2000. Jim enjoyed working in his yard, his pets, supporting the Iowa Hawkeyes, and being with his family.

Survivors include: his wife, Roseann of Cedar Falls; his son, Rodney (Mary) Cory of Verona, WI; his daughter-in-law, Ursula (Brent) Yaeggi of Watertown, WI; seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; his brother, Max (Dar) Cory of Waterloo.

Preceded in death by: his parents; his son, Douglas Alan Cory; his brothers, Robert Cory and Richard Cory; his sisters, Nancy Knutson, Judy Jensen, and Pat Clay.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 11, St. Patrick Catholic Church, Cedar Falls, with entombment at the Mt. Olivet Cemetery Mausoleum, Waterloo. Public visitation from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, May 10, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway. Visitation also one hour prior to the service on Thursday at the church.

Memorials: may be directed to Alzheimer’s Association or Guillan-Barre Syndrome Research at Mayo Clinic.

