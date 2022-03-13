James “Todd” K. Kneeskern, 77, of Springfield, passed away on March 5, 2022 at home surrounded by his loving family. Born in Waterloo, Iowa on April 7, 1944, he was the son of the late Kenneth and Dorothy (Delamore) Kneeskern. Todd was raised and educated in Iowa. Todd proudly served his country in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam Era. He was employed as a palamor technician for City Stamp and upon his retirement he went on to work for the grounds crew at Wilbraham County Club. He was predeceased by his step-son David Sheehan, his brother Steven Kneeskern and his sister Julie DeVries. He is survived by his wife, Muriel (Farland) Kneeskern, his children, Scott Kneeskern of Springfield, Lisa Kneeskern Granger of Holyoke and James Kneeskern with his wife Katherine of Wilbraham. He also leaves his grandchildren, Tiffany Barr, Anthony Granger, Tia Granger, Michelina Granger, Trey and Chase Kneeskern and Chandler Kneeskern, along with his great grandchildren, Adrian Barr, Camden, Stella and Hendrix Moorehead. Todd also leaves his siblings Mark Kneeskern with wife Lisa of Iowa, William Kneeskern of Iowa, Albert (Chip) Kneeskern of Iowa, Krisann Kaumans of Iowa and Lisa Heiple with husband Steve of Iowa. Todd also leaves many nieces and nephews and his close friend Bill Pankowski of Springfield and his best bud Titus. Calling hours for Todd will be held on Thursday, March 10, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Sampson’s Chapel of the Acres, 21 Tinkham Road, Springfield, MA, followed by a funeral home service at 12:00 p.m. with burial immediately following at Gate of Heaven Cemetery.