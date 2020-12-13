James Thomas Reid, 85, of Parker Place Retirement Community in Parkersburg, died on December 9, 2020. He was born October 23, 1935, in Oelwein, son of Fredrick and Waunita (Hill) Reid. Jim graduated from Arlington High School with the Class of 1955. He married Bernita E. Miller on May 7, 1957, at Sacred Heart Church in Oelwein; she preceded him in death on October 3, 1990. Jim worked at Rath Packing, then Iowa Public Service (now MidAmerican Energy), retiring in 1990 with 27 years of service. During retirement, he enjoyed woodworking and spending winters in McAllen, Texas.