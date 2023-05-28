Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

August 26, 1931-May 24, 2023

HUDSON-James Thomas “Jim” Lynch, 91, of Hudson, died at home Wednesday, 5/24/2023. He was born 8/26/1931, in Marshalltown, Iowa, to James and Zona (Jennings) Lynch. On 1/14/1951, married Dolores Pogge in West Point, Iowa.

Survived by daughters, Zona Tiller, Mary Marticoff and Teresa Baird; daughter-in-law, Jill Lynch; 14 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren, and sister, Barbara Reese. Preceded by parents, wife and son, Robert.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 am Thursday, 6/1/2023, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, with visitation 4–7:00 pm Wednesday at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home, and one hour before service at the church. Full obit at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.