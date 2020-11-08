James Terrell
August 23, 1956 - November 3, 2020
James Terrell of Waterloo, 64 died Tuesday, November 3, 2020. He was born August 23, 1956 to Art and Pauline Terrell. He married Carol Steen in Waterloo on March 31, 1990. James worked in construction at Prairie Construction, ending at Peter's Construction. James enjoyed the outdoors with an extreme passion for hunting. His family and friends were most important of all. He was proceeded in death by his parents, one brother Richard and two dogs Max and Lacy. James is survived by his wife, Carol; five children, Virginia, Carrie, Jason (Rachel), Travis (Jamie), Michelle (Mike); and one sister Vicky Springer; eleven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.