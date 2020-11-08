James Terrell of Waterloo, 64 died Tuesday, November 3, 2020. He was born August 23, 1956 to Art and Pauline Terrell. He married Carol Steen in Waterloo on March 31, 1990. James worked in construction at Prairie Construction, ending at Peter's Construction. James enjoyed the outdoors with an extreme passion for hunting. His family and friends were most important of all. He was proceeded in death by his parents, one brother Richard and two dogs Max and Lacy. James is survived by his wife, Carol; five children, Virginia, Carrie, Jason (Rachel), Travis (Jamie), Michelle (Mike); and one sister Vicky Springer; eleven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.