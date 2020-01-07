(1967-2019)
James Thomas Robison, AKA JR, (52), was born on March 28, 1967, and passed away on December 26, 2019, of a massive stroke.
His father was in the military, so he spent his entire childhood moving from town to town. Finally the family ended up in Dike, Iowa, where he meet his wife Shelley Danielson. They were married in 1977, and together they had a beautiful daughter, Danelle Nichole, (who recently passed). After a few years they were divorced and he and Shelly Hill had a son named James Junior, AKA JJ.
Moving from town to town you learn to make friends fast and move on; JR loved living in Dike, Iowa, because he got to keep his friends.
Another one of his passions was his Harley motorcycle; he loved to go riding and it was something he could do to bond with his daughter. They went riding together often.
Preceded in death was his father, Orval J. Robison, his daughter Danelle, his niece Elizabeth K. Allison, and nephew Timothy Hesse.
Surviving is his mother, Anna Belle Robison, his 2 sisters Barbara Oswalt, and her husband Dean, Janet K. Mincks and her husband Roger, his son James Jr. and his wife; aunts and uncles and 50 cousins in the Newton and Grinnell area; a great-niece, Kristina from Florida and her four children; four grandchildren, three of them are JJ’s and one is Danelle’s son, Jerrod Mcfarlane, from New Hampshire; and a stepgranddaughter, Alley from Ankeny; his ex-wife Shelley Danielson; Shelly Hill, AND all his friends.
JJ’s wife wouldn’t allow a visitation and or funeral, so JR’s friends are having a celebration of life party at Lynch’s Pub in Dike, Iowa, on Saturday, January 11, from 1 to 4 p.m.
Memorials will be directed to Cedar Falls Hospice and St Jude’s.
