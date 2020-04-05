× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

James T. Anderson, 87, of Cedar Falls, Iowa passed away on April 2nd, 2020 at the Cedar Valley Hospice home in Waterloo. Jim was born February 13th, 1933 in Graceville, Minnesota to C. Tim and Thea (Mandt) Anderson. Jim graduated from Forest City High School in 1951. Jim attended Iowa State Teachers College and then he joined the Navy in 1952. Jim spent 4 years in the Navy as a Corpsman and served during the Korean War. Jim later graduated from Concordia College in Moorhead, Minnesota.

Jim married Mary Nyman in Duluth, Minnesota in 1960. Jim and Mary were blessed with three children. Mary passed away on February 11th, 1987. Jim then married Eileen Jensen in Cedar Falls on July 7th, 1990.

Jim or better known as “Mr. Anderson” has touched the lives of many. He taught and coached in Charles City for 27 years. Go Comets! Upon retirement, he moved to Cedar Falls and then to Mesa AZ where he worked for the San Francisco Giants Spring Training for 16 years. Go Giants! In 2016, Jim moved back to Cedar Falls, Iowa. Jim was a member of Nazareth Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls, he enjoyed being with family and friends and loved watching sports.