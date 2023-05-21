June 9, 1949-February 3, 2023
Celebration of Life for
James (Swarty) Lee Swartz
06/09/1949—02/03/2023
Date: Saturday May 27th, 2023
Time: 1 pm to 3 pm
Where: Amvets Post #49
1934 Irving Street
Cedar Falls Iowa 50613
Military honors at 1 pm with gathering and small lunch afterwards. Casual dress. Jim’s favorite teams were Kansas City Chiefs, Miami Dolphins, Iowa Hawkeyes.
Jim is survived by his son Ryan and Granddaughter Lilliana, Grand dog Carver, Brother Steven (Linda), Sister Sheri (Ed) along with nieces, nephews, cousins, friends.
