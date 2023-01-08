June 26, 1944-January 4, 2023

CEDAR FALLS-James Stewart “Jim” Jeffrey, 78, of Cedar Falls, died Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center.

He was born in Ames, Iowa, on June 26, 1944, the son of George and Donapearl (Dixson) Jeffrey. He graduated from Ames High School in 1962. He attended Iowa State and graduated from Mankato State in 1967. On March 26, 1983, he was united in marriage to Diane Shaffer. Together they had four children.

Jim taught high school for 10 years in Forest City, IA, and then worked for Telecom Yellow Book in human resources and public relations advertising. He retired in 2007. He enjoyed wintering in Florida for many years with Diane at their home in Palmetto, FL.

James is survived by his wife; children: Kurt (Heather) Jeffrey of Fort Worth, TX, Eric (Melissa) Jeffrey of Ft. Worth, and Nicole (Ben) Jeffrey of Des Moines, IA; five grandchildren: McKenzie (Trey) Hernandez of Antioch, TN, Hannah (Santi) Aguirre, Kayden, Eli and Lilly Jeffrey of Ft. Worth; one great-grandchild, Haze Hernandez of Antioch, TN; and two brothers, Bob (Meg) Jeffrey of Ft. Collins, CO, and Steve (Shelly) Jeffrey of Charles City, IA.

He was preceded in death by his parents and daughter, Shannon Jeffrey.

Memorials may be directed to the Cedar Bend Human Society or the Tree Lakes Endowment.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.

