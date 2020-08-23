 Skip to main content
James Sievers, 80, died Thurs, Aug. 20, 2020 at home of a serious illness. He was born July 6, 1940, the son of Lloyd & Vernitta (Bolte) Sievers. He married Beverly Cook on May 25, 1984 at the Janesville Lutheran Church. He served in the US Marines from July 17, 1957 until his honorable discharge July 16, 1959. He worked at John Deere Engine works for 30 years. James was a member of the Local UAW 838, he enjoyed fishing, going to the casino, & watching the stock markets. Survived by wife, Beverly; daughters, Tami (Donald) Jones of Cedar Falls & Debra (Doug) Peterson of Apple Valley, MN; son, Russell (Sheila) Cook of Siren, WI; 8 grandchildren, Zach (Kayla) Wayne, Courtney (Justin Hurlbut) Wayne, Kristina Phernetton, Natalie (Josh) Wineinger, Trent (Taylor Kortum) Peterson, Nicholas Peterson, Elizabeth Jones, & Russell (Sydney Pavlicek) Cook Jr.; 9 great grandchildren; 2 sisters, Carol (Ron) Reuter & Sharon Jaehrling; & brother, Kevin (Brenda) Sievers. Preceded in death by his parents; son, Robert Cook; & grandson, Dustin Wayne. Visitation 1:00 – 3:00 PM, Monday, August 24, 2020 at Kearns Funeral Service. Graveside service 3:00 PM Monday, August 24, 2020 at Waterloo Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to Wire Fox Terrier Rescue Midwest. Visit www.KearnsFuneralService.com.

