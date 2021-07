James Scott Toppin

James Toppin, age 88 of Winnebago, Minnesota passed away July 8th, 2021 in Mesa, Arizona. He retired from John Deereā€™s in 1995. Military service will be at Waterloo Memorial Park cemetery 3430 W. 4th St. at 10:30 am August 9th. Celebration of Life will be at Cedar Falls Amvets, 1934 Irving St. in Cedar Falls at noon.