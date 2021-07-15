 Skip to main content
James Scott Toppin
James Scott Toppin

James Scott Toppin

July 8, 2021

James Toppin, age 88 of Winnebago, Minnesota passed away July 8th, 2021 in Mesa, Arizona. He retired from John Deere’s in 1995. Military service will be at Waterloo Memorial Park cemetery 3430 W. 4th St. at 10:30 am August 9th. Celebration of Life will be at Cedar Falls Amvets, 1934 Irving St. in Cedar Falls at noon.

