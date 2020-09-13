× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

James Rowe

(1957-2020)

The Rowe family is sad to share that our favorite Crusty Old Fart James "Jim" Rowe passed suddenly and by his own rules on September 9, 2020 near New Hampton, Iowa.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Hugeback - Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory in New Hampton has been entrusted with arrangements.

Known to be crusty on the outside and a softie on the inside, he will be missed by those who knew him best. He was known for a wicked sense of humor and could zing anyone, anytime. He enjoyed the outdoors and hunting, fishing, camping, and enjoying warm fires with the Dilligaf crew. He was co-founder of the annual Rowe-Neal Fishing tournament and despite many offers (threats), he never dunked a single unruly fisherperson. He claimed he preferred alone time, but always had a twinkle in his eye when surrounded by his folks. He did claim alone time “putzing” in his garage woodcrafting and in his valued time as camp host at Airport Park.