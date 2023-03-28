August 23, 1938-March 26, 2023

HUDSON-James Ross “Jim” Gates, 84, of Hudson, died Sunday, March 26, 2023, at his home.

He was born August 23, 1938, in rural Black Hawk County, son of Donald and Ruth Bellinger Gates and graduated from La Porte City High School in 1957.

He married Lavola Jane Fick April 15, 1968, at St. James Lutheran Church in Allison.

After graduation Jim hauled milk from area farms to Hudson Creamery until 1973. He then worked for Hudson Co-op as a feed mill operator, retiring after 25 years.

Jim was a member of Nazareth Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls. He loved serving his community as a firefighter and EMTI for the Hudson Fire Department for over 30 years. He belonged to the Reinbeck Saddle Club (he loved his horses). Jim enjoyed roller-skating and was known as Mr. Green Jeans at the Black Hawk Rollerdrome.

For a long time, Jim was the last float in the Hudson Days Parade displaying the sign “That’s All Folks.” In 2012, he was first in the parade as Grand Marshal.

For many years, Jim loved dancing at the Riviera in Janesville and Waterloo’s Electric Park Ballroom. He had his pilot’s license (for small planes) and frequently flew to Allison to pick up Lavola.

Jim is survived by wife Lavola, daughter Dawn (Boyd) Brinker, and son Daniel (Connie) Gates‚ all of Hudson; 3 grandchildren, Brooke Brinker Haverkamp, Brody Brinker and Braydon Brinker; step grandchildren, Allison (Zac) Lyon and Alexis Taplin; sister Patricia Bienfang‚ Anoka‚ MN; brother Gary Gates‚ La Porte City; brother-in-law Rev. Calvin (Donna) Fick‚ Allison; sister-in-law Sally Sides‚ La Porte City; and several nieces and nephews.

Jim is preceded in death by his parents; brothers-in-law, Richard Sides and Clarence Laube; and sisters-in-law, Betty Laube and Judy Gates.

Services: 10:30 AM on Thursday, March 30, at Nazareth Lutheran Church, Cedar Falls with burial at Hudson Cemetery.

Visitation: 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Wednesday, March 29 at Locke on 4th, 1519 West 4th St., Waterloo with the presence of Hudson Fire Department Honor Guard.

Memorials may be directed to Nazareth Lutheran Church, Hudson Fire Department or Cedar Valley Hospice. Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralServices.com.