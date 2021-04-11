August 22, 1943—February 18, 2021

NEW HAMPTON—James Ronnie Hamby, 77 of New Hampton, Iowa and formerly of Shell Rock, passed away on Thursday, February 18 at Linn Haven Rehab and Healthcare in New Hampton.

James was born on August 22, 1943, in Big Sandy, West Virginia, the son of John Franklin and Jennie Elizabeth (McGlomary) Hamby. He graduated from Welch High School in Welch, West Virginia. James entered the United States Navy on August 16, 1962 and was honorably discharged on August 15, 1968.

James is survived by two sons, Anthony Hamby of Plant City, FL and Troy Hamby of Riverview, FL; a daughter, Tracie Hamby of Papillion, NE; a step daughter, Joni Pilmaier of Elkhorn, NE; 3 grandchildren; 1 great grandchild; brothers Robey Hamby of Taylorville, IL , Bill Hamby of Yipsalanti, MI and 1 sister, Lucille Salas of Melvingdale, MI. He was preceded in death by his wife, Dixie Rewerts Hamby; wife, Sandra Ridgley Hamby; his parents and eleven siblings.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 17, 2021 at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.