CEDAR FALLS-James Robert Stonewall, 69, of Cedar Falls died at home on Saturday, 2/18/2023. He was born in Marshalltown 10/27/1953 to Robert & Donna (Moyer) Stonewall. Jim married Jan Harmon 11/25/1978 in Eldora. He worked for FedEx and, later, beside his father on the Family Farm. Survived by his parents of Gilman; wife, Jan; son, Drew (Sofie) Stonewall of Waukee; grandchildren, Haisley and Case Stonewall; and sister, Susan Carver of Grinnell. Memorial Service at 11:00 am on Saturday, 2/25/2023 and Visitation 4-6:00 pm on Friday, 24023, at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home of Cedar Falls. Full obit and other information at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.