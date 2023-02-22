October 27, 1953-February 18, 2023
CEDAR FALLS-James Robert Stonewall, 69, of Cedar Falls died at home on Saturday, 2/18/2023. He was born in Marshalltown 10/27/1953 to Robert & Donna (Moyer) Stonewall. Jim married Jan Harmon 11/25/1978 in Eldora. He worked for FedEx and, later, beside his father on the Family Farm. Survived by his parents of Gilman; wife, Jan; son, Drew (Sofie) Stonewall of Waukee; grandchildren, Haisley and Case Stonewall; and sister, Susan Carver of Grinnell. Memorial Service at 11:00 am on Saturday, 2/25/2023 and Visitation 4-6:00 pm on Friday, 24023, at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home of Cedar Falls. Full obit and other information at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.