December 28,1941-July 12, 2021

CEDAR FALLS-James Robert “Bob” Porter, age 80 passed away peacefully at Auburn Care Center, Auburn, California, on July 12, 2021.

Bob was born December 28,1941 in Cedar Falls, Iowa to Jim and Grayce Kennedy Porter. Bob was the fourth of ten children.

Bob attended Saint Patrick’s Grade School and Cedar Falls High School. After graduation Bob joined the United States Navy and served from February 1960 to March 1964. Shortly after the Navy he moved to Oravada, Nevada, where he raised hunting birds.

Bob will be remembered as a great man, who in his younger years enjoyed skydiving and his motorcycles.

Bob is loving remembered by his sisters: Jean Youngblut (Harold), Sue Jensen, Mary Lynn (Harlan), Joy Schmidt (Denny Burke), Cindy Giberson (Thomas); his brothers: Bill Porter (Sandy), John Porter (Bobbi). Also a special friend Ann Curry.

Proceeded in death by his parents, and two brothers, Mike Porter and Ken Porter.

There will be a private family burial at Cedar Valley Memorial Gardens, Cedar Falls.

A Celebration of Life will follow on Friday, September 3rd, 2:00 p.m.—4:00 p.m., at the Pump Haus, 311 Main Street, Cedar Falls, Iowa.