WATERLOO-James Robert Blackledge Jr. passed away at the age of 76 on March 30 at the University of Iowa Hospital due to an on going battle of heart complications. James was born on January 26, 1947 in Waterloo to James Robert Blackledge Sr. and Louise Gumm. As a young boy, James worked on his uncles farm in Westgate, IA. He graduated from West Central community Highschool in the class of 1965. He went on to serve in the Peace Corps in 1968 and then served in the Armed Force of the United State in Vietnam in 1971. He went on to further his education at UNI. James began his career working on his farm in Dunkerton. He then went on to get his real estate brokers license and ran his own brokerage, Greater Metro Realty, Inc. for many years. Later in life, James and his son, Brice, started a contractor business, Iowa Post Fram Builders, serving much of the community for many years. James was always full of energy and positivity. He was a very hard worker and loved to be the light of Jesus to everyone he met. James was preceded in death by first wife Linda (Miles) Blackledge. His brothers Tom, Gary, John, Mother Louise Blackledge, father James Robert Blackledge Sr. and stepmother Ruby. James is survived by his second wife Sharon Higgins Blackledge, his half-sister Anne Tatoian, his four children Amber Gruye, Cari Lyttle, Misti Blackledge, Brice Blackledge, ten grandkids and multiple nieces and nephews.