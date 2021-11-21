 Skip to main content
James Richard Ives

May 24, 1927-November 17, 2021

WATERLOO-James Richard Ives, 94, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, November 17, at NorthCrest Specialty Care.

He was born May 24, 1927, on a farm near Rolfe, Iowa. He was the oldest of eight children of Gail and Marie Gallery Ives. He briefly served in the Navy towards the end of World War II, worked for John Deere in Waterloo, and then served in the Peace Corps helping poor farmers in the Andes Mountains in Peru. While in Peru, he married Carmen Martha Morote Ives and they returned to Waterloo where he worked again for John Deere for many years until his retirement. He was a long-time member of St. Edward Catholic Church and enjoyed dedicating his time to the church’s Social Concerns Committee and volunteering around the community.

Survivors include: his wife, Martha of Waterloo; one son and daughter-in-law Anthony and Shan Lee Ives of Taipei, Taiwan; two grandchildren Andreas and Nico; six brothers and one sister; and numerous cousins and other relatives.

Preceded in death by: a brother, Orville Ives.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, November 22, at St. Edward Catholic Church with visitation starting at 9:30 a.m. at the church. To view the live-stream of the funeral, go to the parish website, sted.org and click on the red YouTube symbol on the right top of the home page.

Memorials: may be directed to the Social Concerns Committee of St. Edward Catholic Church.

