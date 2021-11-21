James Richard Ives

He was born May 24, 1927, on a farm near Rolfe, Iowa. He was the oldest of eight children of Gail and Marie Gallery Ives. He briefly served in the Navy towards the end of World War II, worked for John Deere in Waterloo, and then served in the Peace Corps helping poor farmers in the Andes Mountains in Peru. While in Peru, he married Carmen Martha Morote Ives and they returned to Waterloo where he worked again for John Deere for many years until his retirement. He was a long-time member of St. Edward Catholic Church and enjoyed dedicating his time to the church’s Social Concerns Committee and volunteering around the community.