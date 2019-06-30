James Reiners

(1944-2019)
EVANSDALE -- James L. Reiners, 74, of Evansdale, died Friday, June 28, at home.
He was born Dec. 23, 1944, in Waverly, son of Louis and Anna Brinkman Reiners. He married Diane Derfield in 1963 in Preston, Minn. They later divorced. He then married Karen Sutton on May 21, 1971, in Galena, Ill.
James was employed by Iowa Harvestore for 20 years before becoming self-employed in metal recycling.
Survivors: his wife; two sons, Jim Reiners and John Reiners, both of Waterloo; four daughters, Jeanne Boland, Julie (Todd) Plummer and Judy (Ricky Quail) Reiners, all of Waterloo, and Angela (Tim) Keifer of Jesup; 14 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and a brother-in-law, Ron Bailey.
Preceded in death by: his parents; and a sister, Judy Bailey.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 2, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street, Waterloo, with burial to follow at Oak Hill Cemetery in New Hartford. Visitation will be Tuesday from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home.
Memorials: to the family.
Online condolences at: www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
Jim loved his family, gardening, and he enjoyed junking.
