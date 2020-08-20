James R. Prins

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

(1955-2020)

James R. “Jim” Prins, 65, of West Des Moines, formerly of Waterloo, died Saturday, August 15, at MercyOne West Des Moines Medical Center. He was born March 12, 1955 in Waterloo, to C. Robert and Ruth M. Schroeder Prins.

He graduated from ISU with a Bachelors in Political Science and from Drake University with a Masters in Business Administration. Jim worked at MidAmerican Energy for over 35 years retiring as an Inspector in 2010.

He married Maria “Patty” P. Fernandez Salazar January 7, 1983 in Ames and then married with a church ceremony at College Hill Lutheran Church March 12, 1983 in Cedar Falls. Jim loved to cook, read and political discussions.

Survived by his wife, Patty; sons, Michael, West Des Moines and David, Des Moines; his parents of Waterloo; and sisters, Sandy (Michael) Sullivan‚ Waterloo and Carolyn (Bob) Dorr‚ Cedar Falls. Preceded by a brother, Lee.

Services at 10:30 AM, Saturday, August 22, at Locke Funeral Home with an hour of visitation before services; burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery. Memorials to the family or Ascension Lutheran Church, Waterloo. Visit www.LockeFuneralHome.com for more.

