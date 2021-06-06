James R. “Jimmy” George

He was born September 5, 1942, in Cedar Falls, Iowa, the son of James G. and Florence E. Zeiner George. He graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 1960 and served his country in the United States Army. On August 8, 1960, he was united in marriage to Bobette J Wrider at the Little Brown Church in Nashua. He was an avid drag racer and spent many weekends at the Cedar Falls Raceway. Jimmy work at various auto parts stores in the metro area.