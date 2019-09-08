(1957-2019)
WATERLOO — James R. “Jim” Kisling, 62, of Waterloo, died suddenly July 27 at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center, Waterloo.
He was born Feb. 21, 1957, in Fairfield, son of Glenn R. and Neva E. Moore Kisling. He married Roberta A. Frickson on Sept. 27, 1986, in Evansdale; she died Oct. 6, 1989.
As a young man, Jim was an avid stock car racer and raced for many years at Tunis Speedway in Waterloo. Jim worked in the trucking industry most of his adult life going from hauling grain for Jerry Steward to contract interstate U.S. Mail, independent owner-operator, and ended his career back with Steward, hauling oil.
Survived by: three brothers, Allen (Mary Schick) Kisling of Phoenix, Lee (Lori Wetterlin) Kisling of Hudson, Wis., and Russell Kisling of Melbourne; and five nieces and nephews, Julianne, Christopher, Jeffrey, Jackson and Muriel.
Preceded in death by: his parents; his wife; and a brother, Dean Kisling.
Celebration of Life: 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at Locke Funeral Home, Waterloo. Visitation will be for an hour before services at the funeral home. A private family burial service will take place at a later date in Fairview Cemetery, Waterloo.
Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be made to donor’s choice.
Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.
Jim was a genuine friend to many, and a good neighbor who was always ready to lend a hand.
