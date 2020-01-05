{{featured_button_text}}
James Day

James R. “Jim” Day

(1966-2020)

WATERLOO — James R. “Jim” Day, 53, of Waterloo, died at home Wednesday, Jan. 1.

He was born Aug. 13, 1966, in Waterloo, son of William and Shirley Ferch Day.

Jim was self-employed in the paint and body work industry.

Survived by: his parents of Waterloo; a daughter, Noelle of Des Moines; two sisters, Becky (Mike) Kruse of Dunkerton and Tracy Day of Short Creek, Ky.; maternal grandmother, Beldyne Ferch; two grandchildren; and five nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by: paternal grandfather, James Day; paternal grandmother, Darlene Murphy; and maternal grandfather, Richard Ferch

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Monday and for one hour before the service at the funeral home.

Condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.

