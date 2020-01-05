(1966-2020)
WATERLOO — James R. “Jim” Day, 53, of Waterloo, died at home Wednesday, Jan. 1.
He was born Aug. 13, 1966, in Waterloo, son of William and Shirley Ferch Day.
Jim was self-employed in the paint and body work industry.
Survived by: his parents of Waterloo; a daughter, Noelle of Des Moines; two sisters, Becky (Mike) Kruse of Dunkerton and Tracy Day of Short Creek, Ky.; maternal grandmother, Beldyne Ferch; two grandchildren; and five nieces and nephews.
You have free articles remaining.
Preceded in death by: paternal grandfather, James Day; paternal grandmother, Darlene Murphy; and maternal grandfather, Richard Ferch
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Monday and for one hour before the service at the funeral home.
Condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.