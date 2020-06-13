James R. Haight

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

(1960-2020)

WATERLOO -- James “Jim” R. Haight, 59, of Rossville, Kan., formerly of Waterloo, died Saturday, April 4, at Rossville Healthcare & Rehab Center, following a lengthy illness.

He was born April 26, 1960, in Waterloo, the son of Robert E. and Jean E. Whipple Haight. He graduated from West Waterloo High School in 1978 and later from DeVry University with a degree in electronics engineering.

He had worked for an internet technology company in Kansas.

Survivors: his mother, Jean Whipple Haight of Granbury, Texas; a brother Ronald (Andrea Hoff) Haight of Pflugerville, Texas; a sister, Laurie (Barry) Simpter of Texas; two nephews, Sean and Neil Haight; and his dog, Buddy.

Preceded in death by: his father.

Services: A memorial service will be at Garden View Chapel with inurnment in Garden of Memories Cemetery, both in Waterloo.

Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials to an animal rescue of donor's choice on Jim's behalf.