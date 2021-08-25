March 30, 1927-July 13, 2020

CEDAR FALLS-James Peter Jorgensen, 93, of Cedar Falls died Monday, July 13, 2020 at Western Home Communities Prairie Wind.

He was born March 30, 1927 in Jacksonville, Iowa, the son of Jens Peter and Anne (Petersen) Jorgensen. He married Phyllis Rae Johannsen on January 26, 1951 in Jacksonville. She preceded him in death on August 3, 2018.

He graduated from Harlan High School and attended Dana College in Blair, Nebraska. He was District Manager for JI Case; owned and operated Carolyn’s Fabric Store with his wife; and later farmed.

Survived by: 5 children, Kurt (Mary) Jorgensen of Prairie du Chien, WI, Karol (Jim) Boike of Dike, Alan Jorgensen of Bettendorf, Anne (Matt) Whitis of Steamboat Springs, CO, and Mary (Jim) Bernau of Des Moines, IA; thirteen grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren; two brothers, Harris and George (Judy) Jorgensen, both of Cedar Falls; and a sister, Joan (Jim) Hoeft of Castle Rock, CO

He was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Jill Jorgensen; a great grandson, Ole Fittje; and a brother, Jerry Jorgensen.

Memorial services will be Monday, August 30, 2021 at Fredsville Lutheran Church, with burial in the church cemetery. Mask will be required. For the safety of Jim’s 11 great grandchildren who will be attending, if you are not vaccinated, please stay home. Online condolences may be left at: www.richardsonfuneralservice.com. Memorials may be directed to the family to be given to Fresh Wind Worship, Fredsville Lutheran Church, and Cedar Valley Hospice.