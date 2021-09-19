James Paul Gerholdt

Jim’s passion has been building, flying, and teaching others about RC airplanes. You could also see his love for flying because he and his family were often found chasing/crewing for hot-air balloons. Jim was a volunteer fireman for the New Hartford Fire Department for many years. Jim and Marilyn were avid travelers, visiting all 50 states. They enjoyed hopping in the car, going and wherever the road took them, Jim found someone to talk to. Some say he had the gift of gab and never met a stranger.