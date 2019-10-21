James Patrick 'JP' Dunn

(1975-2019)
WATERLOO — James Patrick Dunn, “JP,” 43, of Waterloo, formerly of Ottumwa, died Saturday, Oct. 19.
He was born Dec. 10, 1975, in Ottumwa, son of Gary and Dorothy Longdo Dunn.
JP graduated from Columbus High School, after graduation he accepted a job with Schott Construction.
Survived by: his parents; three sisters, Carrie (Sean) Schott, Christi (Jeff) Samuelson, all of Waterloo, and Teri Jo (Seth) Reel of La Porte City; a host of aunts, uncles, seven nephews and nieces.
You have free articles remaining.
Preceded in death by: his paternal grandparents, James W. and Helen Latham Dunn; his maternal grandparents, Lloyd and Loretta Quinn Longdo; and an aunt, an uncle and a cousin.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, at St. Edward Catholic Church, with burial in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Public visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, where there will be 4 p.m. rosary and 7 p.m. vigil. Visitation also will be for an hour before services Wednesday at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to the Iowa Donor Network in JP’s honor.
Condolences can be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
JP was a huge sports fan, especially for the Celtics, Carolina, Cowboys and Cardinals. He was always brave and strong in his fight, never complaining, until he could no more, his body stopped. His corneas were his last gift to help others, always thinking of everyone else. That was JP.
To plant a tree in memory of James Dunn as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.