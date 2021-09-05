James P. Shields

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. – Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at St. Athanasius Catholic Church, Jesup, with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, September 7th at White Funeral Home, Jesup, with Parish Rosary at 4:00 p.m. Visitation will continue for an hour before services Wednesday at the church. Memorials may be directed to the family for memorial Mass intentions. Masks are encouraged but optional by personal preference. Online condolences may be posted at www.White-MtHope.com

Jim was born March 26, 1937, in Oelwein, IA, the son of John Bernard Shields and Magdalene (Phillips) Shields. He grew up on the family farm south of Fairbank, seeing it achieve both Century and Heritage Farm status. In 1955, Jim graduated from Immaculate Conception High School in Fairbank. On May 12, 1962, Jim and Gladie (Kerkove) were married at St. Athanasius in Jesup. Jim worked 42 years at Donaldson Company in Oelwein as foreman of the Press Department, obtaining five US Patents for the company. He also farmed, raised and sold Christmas trees, asparagus and raspberries. Jim loved keeping busy and was happiest in nature or working on projects in his shop.