James P. Jorgensen

(1927 – 2020)

CEDAR FALLS – James Peter Jorgensen, 93, of Cedar Falls died Monday, July 13, 2020 at Western Home Communities Prairie Wind.

He was born March 30, 1927 in Jacksonville, Iowa, the son of Jens Peter and Anne (Petersen) Jorgensen. He married Phyllis Rae Johannsen on January 26, 1951 in Jacksonville. She preceded him in death on August 3, 2018.

He graduated from Harlan High School and attended Dana College in Blair, Nebraska. He was District Manager for JI Case; owned and operated Carolyn's Fabric Store with his wife; and farmed.

Survived by: five children, Kurt (Mary) Jorgensen of Prairie du Chien, WI, Karol (Jim) Boike of Dike, Alan Jorgensen of Bettendorf, Anne (Matt) Whitis of Steamboat Springs, CO, and Mary (Jim) Bernau of Alexandria, VA; thirteen grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; two brothers, Harris and George (Judy) Jorgensen, both of Cedar Falls; and a sister, Joan (Jim) Hoeft of Castle Rock, CO.

Preceded in death by: a daughter-in-law, Jill Jorgensen; a great grandson, Ole Fittje; and a brother, Jerry Jorgensen.