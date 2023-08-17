James P. "Jim" Zarifis

May 25, 1935 - August 10, 2023

James P. "Jim" Zarifis, 88, of Waterloo, died Thursday, Aug. 10 at The Deery Suites of Western Home Communities, Cedar Falls.

He was born May 25, 1935 in Waterloo, son of Pete and Harriet Rosser Zarifis.

He married Jean Marie Schoer on May 15, 1955 at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, Waterloo, where he was a life time member. For 15 years, he served as assistant to the priest along with being president of the church board.

Jim was a well-known barber in Waterloo, where he owned and operated Zarifis Barber Shop for 47 years, retiring in 2000. After high school, he went to Cedar Rapids barber school, as the school in Waterloo had closed. He graduated from East High School in 1953 and served as chairman for the class reunions, which were held every five years.

Jim was a 50 Year Mason with Lodge #624, a Shriner, and a 50 Year member of the Greek fraternity AHEPA Chapter #222.

He was an adult scouter where he earned the Silver Beaver, Woodbadge beads and Scouter of the Year awards.

Survivors include his wife; his son Jeffrey (Brenda) of Clovis, Calif.; his grandson, Jason of Clovis, Calif.; his twin brother, Frank (Ann) Zarifis of Cedar Rapids; 11 nephews and nieces whom he adored; and two very special friends, Werner Meyer and Eddie Halvorson who are like family.

Preceded in death by: a son, Steven Zarifis; and two brothers, Donald and Alexander.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 21 at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery. Public visitation will be from 3:00 until 6:00 p.m. Sunday, Aug., 20 at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, where there will be a 3:00 p.m. Order of AHEPA Service, Chapter No. 222 and a 6:00 p.m. Masonic Service by Martin Lodge #624. Visitation will continue for one hour before services at the church on Monday.