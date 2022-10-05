January 19, 1935-October 1, 2022

WATERLOO-James P. “Jim” Wilson, 87, of Waterloo, died Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022 at his home.

He was born January 19, 1935 in New Hampton, Iowa, son of James and Mabel Peters Wilson. He married Dorothy A. Kerns on July 9, 1955 at St. John’s Catholic Church, Waterloo.

He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Dorothy; his children, Jim (Annette), Mike (Kim Luebbers), Rene’ Benson, Jon (Dr. Karla McGregor); seven grandchildren, Benjamin, Emily (Ryan Ball), Pete, Amanda (Walter McFadden), Mary (Sam Shull), Tillie and Magnus; six great grandchildren, Olivia, JP, Mack, Lyndon, Cortland and Brennan; his brother-in-law, Arlin Severson; and sisters-in-law, Joan, Karen, Yvonne, Susan, and Joyce; and numerous cousins.

Preceded in death by: his parents; a sister, Mary Jane Severson; a son-in-law, Dr. Royal H. Benson, III.

Jim was a gifted athlete. He was a state champion quarter miler. He attended the University of Iowa where he lettered in track.

Jim had a career in sales and he was support staff at EPI group homes. He was also the shuttle driver for Deery and Witham. Jim was active in the Catholic Church as a deacon. He loved to tell you a “story” and was an avid fisherman and was awarded several Iowa Master Angler awards. Jim was a lifelong Hawkeye fan. He enjoyed a good game of cards. Jim dearly loved his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He loved spending time with family and friends at their lake house on Lake Ponderosa.

Memorial Services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 6 at Queen of Peace Catholic Church. Public visitation will for one hour before services at the church. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway is assisting the family.

Memorials: in lieu of flowers the family asks that memorials be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice, 900 Tower Park Dr., Waterloo, IA 50701 or Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 320 Mulberry St., Waterloo, IA 50703.

Live Stream will be at https://www.queenofpeaceparish.net.

Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.