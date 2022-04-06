 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

James P. “Jim” Weber

  • 0
James P. “Jim” Weber

March 29, 1937-April 4, 2022

WATERLOO-James P. “Jim” Weber, 85, of Waterloo, died Monday, April 4 at Rosewood Estates with his bride, Carol of 63 years at this side.

Jim was born March 29, 1937 near Gilbertville. He was the son of Edmund Nicholas and Rose Catherine Schmitz Weber. On August 2, 1958 he married Carol Ann Quint in Lamont.

Jim, like his dad, loved farming. In addition to farming the family homestead, just north of Raymond, he worked at the Rath Meatpacking Plant until its closure. He lived with his family in Gilbertville, then on the family homestead and finally retiring to Gilbertville, before moving to Rosewood with Carol in January, 2021.

Jim is survived by his wife, Carol; three daughters, Deb (Dennis) Deardorff and Sue (Anthony) Chara all of Denver, Colo. and Mary Kay (Creston) Van Wey of Dewar; two sons, Terry (Kelly) Weber of Independence and Tim (Sharon) Weber of Denver, Colo.; 12 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild; four siblings, Edmund “Eddie” Weber of Waterloo, Wilma Fischels of Jesup, Roberta Gray of Waterloo and Mary Jean Braun of Lompoc, Calif. and a sister-in-law, Mary Ann Weber of Waterloo.

Jim is preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Elmer, Ronnie and Jack; a sister, Geneva Wallace and a granddaughter, Jessica Chara.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 8 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Gilbertville with burial in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Raymond. Public visitation will be from 4:00—7:00 p.m. Thursday, April 7, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway where there will be a 4:00 p.m. rosary. Visitation will continue for an hour before services at the church. The funeral service will be livestreamed at icsjchurch.org.

Memorials may be directed to the Bosco System or Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, both in Gilbertville.

Condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Many dog owners think taking care of their pets is as important as taking care of their kids

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News