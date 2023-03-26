November 28, 1947-March 19, 2023

LA PORTE CITY-James “Jim” P. Coontz, 75, of La Porte City, Iowa, died Sunday, March 19, 2023, at MercyOne Hospital in Waterloo.

Jim was born on November 28, 1947, in Waterloo, the son of Phil and Rose Coontz. He married Marcy O’Bryon in 1970, and later divorced.

He graduated from West High School in 1966. He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War and was honorably discharged in 1970. Jim was a 50-year member of the American Legion.

Survivors include his daughters, Libby Van Heukelom (Eric) of Des Moines, and Emily Dunn (Charlie) of Ankeny. His grandchildren Prior and Penn Van Heukelom, Madison, Drew and Jay Dunn. Marcy Coontz. His brother, Bill Coontz, and sister, Marcia Gard. Sister-in-law, Molly Walsh (Tom), and brother-in-law, Dave Fleming.

Proceeded in death by his parents, his sister, Mary Fleming, and his brother-in-law, Paul Gard.

A private burial will be held at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery in Adel, IA.

Memorials may be directed to the family and sent in care to Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service, 300 West Ridgeway Ave, Waterloo, IA 50701.

Please visit www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com to leave online condolences for the family.