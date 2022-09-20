May 24, 1937-September 16, 2022

BRANDON-James Owen Fuller, 85 of Brandon passed away September 16, 2022 at Virginia Gay Annex in Vinton with complications from a motor vehicle accident.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at Wesley United Methodist Church in Vinton, with Rev. Brian Channel officiating. Interment with military rites will be held at Cedar Crest Cemetery on Carter Avenue, East of Jesup at 1:30 PM Wednesday. Visitation will be held from 4:00 until 7:00 PM Tuesday also at the church.

Jim was born May 24, 1937 in Jesup Iowa to Omer and Mary (Woods) Fuller. He attended school in Jesup. He next served in the Marines for 3 years. He was very proud to earn his paratrooper certification. Jim had a well-rounded employment history and made many lifelong friends. He farmed, worked in maintenance at Virginia Gay Hospital, and caretaker of Evergreen Cemetery. He had his own heavy equipment business and retired from Benton County Roads as a maintainer operator on secondary roads. After retirement Jim worked side jobs running heavy equipment.

Jim had many hobbies he enjoyed. Fishing with his son, Doug was his favorite. He also enjoyed restoring and collecting Tonka trucks, woodworking (furniture, coat racks, picture frames, etc.). He restored a 1915 Oakland and a 57 Chevy. He built and remodeled many homes to fit the needs of his family.

Jim is survived by his wife Cleta (Orr), daughters Roxanne (Mike Hansen) Fuller of Mt Auburn, Iowa and Jamie (Larry) Williams of Crescent City California, a son Douglas of Potosi, Wisconsin. Grandsons Andrew (Jennifer) Losasso of Springfield, Illinois, Jason Cantrell (Amanda Seiler) of Vinton, Iowa and Granddaughters April (Rob) Hermsen of Cuba City, Wisconsin, Samantha (Ryan) Sommerfeld of Byron, Minnesota and five great grandchildren Jordan, Spencer, Kaylee, Kaden and Finley. He is also survived by a brother Tom Fuller, of Cedar Falls, Iowa and sister Marian Elson of Independence, Iowa.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents, a daughter Deanna Fuller of Creston, Iowa, and five brothers and four sisters.

A donation in Jim’s name to the Cedar Bend Humane Society, 1166 W Airline Hwy, Waterloo, IA 50703 would be appreciated.