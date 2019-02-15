Try 1 month for 99¢
James Oltrogge

(1931-2019)

WESTGATE — James Robert Oltrogge, 87, of North Liberty, died Wednesday, Feb. 13, at The Bird House, a hospice house in Iowa City.

He was born Nov. 24, 1931, on the family farm in Westgate, son of Albert and Bertha (Leverenz) Oltrogge. On March 7, 1953, he married Marnylee Tobiason.

Jim grew up working on the farm until he entered the U.S. Army in 1952.

Survived by: his wife; his children, Mark (Marcia) Oltrogge of Calmar, Vicki (Roger) Block of North Liberty and Lisa Heisterkamp of Davenport; 10 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by: his parents; a brother, Raymond Oltrogge; and a son, Michael Oltrogge.

Services: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 19, at Geilenfeld Funeral Home, Oelwein, with burial in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, Hazleton. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 18, at the funeral home.

Memorials: may be directed to The Bird House in Jim’s name.

Condolences may be left at www.geilenfeldfh.com.

Jim loved farming, fishing and vacationing with his family. In later years he and Marny continued their love of travel, driving to Alaska and visiting many of North America’s national parks. Their favorite place was Rocky Mountain National Park. Jim had a tremendous faith in Jesus Christ and enjoyed sharing his beliefs.

