James O. Hurd

(1942 - 2020)

James Oscar Hurd was born April 9, 1942 in Waterloo; the son of Oscar and Gladys (Meyne) Hurd. He graduated from West High School in 1960. James attended Hawkeye Tech Drafting Program. He married Judy Hurd on September 24, 1967 in North Augusta, SC; she preceded him in death on March 6, 2016. James worked in Machine Controls Engineering as a Mechanical Engineer with John Deere, retiring August 2007. He enjoyed boating, fishing, car shows, rebuilding cars and was a collector of all things.

James passed away on Friday, October 2, in Linn Creek, MO. He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Judy and a sister JoAnn Chapman. James is survived by his daughter, Joelle (Scott) Strader of Evansdale, two granddaughters: Staci and Mara Strader, a sister, Judy (Virgil) Kuhlmann of Readlyn and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held at Ascension Lutheran Church, 2211 Maynard Ave. from 10:00 am until service time.

Memorial Service will be held at Ascension Lutheran Church, 2211 Maynard Ave. Thursday, October 15, at 11:00 am.

Burial at a later date.

Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories is in charge of arrangements. 319-232-3235. Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com.