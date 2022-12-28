July 18, 1953-December 26, 2022

WATERLOO-James Montgomery Fulks Sr., 69, of Waterloo, died Monday, December 26, at UnityPoint Allen Hospital.

He was born July 18, 1953, in Oelwein, the son of Harold Upton Sr. and Mary Ellen Barker Fulks. He married Cyrenna Hayes on March 15, 1975, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Waterloo.

Jim was employed as a welder at Traer Manufacturing in Traer for many years.

Survivors include: his wife, Cyrenna of Waterloo; his children, James (Jenny) Fulks Jr. of Denver, CO, Brent (Nicole Sims) Fulks of Janesville, as Sasha Fulks of Waterloo; eight grandchildren and five great grandchildren; his siblings, Mike (Loraine) Fulks of Waterloo, David Fulks of Waterloo, Rachel (Charlie) Lampson of Shell Rock, and Mary (Miles) Grandon of Kelsey; his brother-in-law, David Wilson of Pleasantville.

Preceded in death by: his parents; his sister, Carol Wilson; his brother, Harold Fulks Jr.; his sister-in-law, Kathy Fulks.

Public visitation from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, December 29, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street, where there will be a 6 p.m. Prayer Service.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

