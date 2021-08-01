James Minard

WATERLOO-Born on June 22, 1925, to parents Carl & Sophia (Wackerhahn) Minard in Waterloo, Iowa, where he spent most of his life. The past 7 years were spent in Monticello, MN. On September 1, 1945, Jim was united in marriage to Betty Piel. They would go on to share over 75 years of marriage together! Jim worked as a butcher at Rath Packing Company for over 40 years and then in maintenance at Heartland Inn Motel for over 20 years. Jim loved the Lord and his family. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, playing cards, and visiting with family & friends. Jim was a hard worker and was always ready to teach or give a helping hand to all. Jim's motto for life was "Everyday is a good day" and he lived everyday just as that.