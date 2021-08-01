James Minard

June 22, 1925-July 10, 2021
WATERLOO-Born on June 22, 1925, to parents Carl & Sophia (Wackerhahn) Minard in Waterloo, Iowa, where he spent most of his life. The past 7 years were spent in Monticello, MN. On September 1, 1945, Jim was united in marriage to Betty Piel. They would go on to share over 75 years of marriage together! Jim worked as a butcher at Rath Packing Company for over 40 years and then in maintenance at Heartland Inn Motel for over 20 years. Jim loved the Lord and his family. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, playing cards, and visiting with family & friends. Jim was a hard worker and was always ready to teach or give a helping hand to all. Jim's motto for life was "Everyday is a good day" and he lived everyday just as that.
Jim met his Lord and Savior on July 10, 2021, reaching the age of 96. He was preceded in death by his parents Carl & Sophia Minard; infant daughter Brenda Gay; son Dennis Lee Minard; and siblings William Minard, Earl Minard and Wilma Moyer. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Betty; children Bruce (Vickie) Minard of Waterloo, IA, Rhonda (Steve) Hoppe of Monticello, MN, Brian (Diana) Minard of Hudson, IA; siblings Everett "Boots" Minard of Waterloo, IA and Dorothy Anderson of MT; grandchildren Renee (Ron) Rippel, Andrew Tiller, Korey Minard, Amanda (Mike) Pratt, Adam Hoppe, Brandon (Danica) Minard, Jamie (Phillip) McKenna; step-grandchildren Jessie (Chad) Shipman, Matthew Thompson and Michael Thompson; great-grandchildren Jason Rippel, Mara Jayden Rodgers, Tarkin Rodgers, Clara Jane Pratt, Sophia Ann Pratt, Jameson Michael Pratt, Thea Rae Minard and step-great-grandchildren Journey Shipman and Phoenix Shipman. Services for James will be held at 10:30AM on Friday, August 6, 2021, at HOPE CITY CHURCH, 118 High Street, Waterloo, Iowa. The Rev. Dan Bergstrom will officiate. There will be a luncheon to celebrate Jim's life immediately following the service. All are welcome. Private family interment to take place in the Garden of Memories, Waterloo, Iowa.
