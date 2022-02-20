James Michael Duffy

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM, Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Sumner with Rev. Daniel Knipper celebrating the Mass. Burial will follow at Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery, rural Sumner. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 22nd, from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Becker & Son Funeral Home in Sumner and for one hour preceding Mass at the Church on Wednesday. A Rosary will be recited at 3:45 PM at the funeral home on Tuesday and there will be a Scripture Service at 7:30 PM, also on Tuesday. Memorials may be made in Jim's name to the American Cancer Society. Online condolences may be left at www.beckemilnesrettig.com.