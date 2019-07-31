James Metcalf

(1956-2019)
WATERLOO -- James W. Metcalf, 63, of Waterloo, formerly of Gilbertville, passed away on Tuesday, July 30, at Ravenwood Specialty Care.
He was born on March 15, 1956 in Waterloo, Iowa, the son of Richard and Caryldine (Zink) Metcalf.
Jim loved anything to do with the outdoors but he especially had a passion for fishing. Throughout his courageous battle with both brain and lung cancer he still maintained his love of sweets which were always within an arm's reach.
You have free articles remaining.
Survived by: his sisters Joyce (Greg) Kuehl of Waterloo; Beverly (Joe) Slaughter of Evansdale; Tammy (Ron) Fouts of Waterloo and two brothers, John (Jane) Metcalf of Elkader and Richard (Rhonda) Metcalf of Elk Run Heights as well as many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: his parents Richard and Caryldine and two brother-in-laws, Joe Slaughter and Ron Fouts.
A private family Celebration of Life will be held.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.