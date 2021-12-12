James M. Strubel

November 2, 1937-November 28, 2021

James M. Strubel, 84, a life-long resident of Waterloo, died Friday, November 28, 2021, in Middleton, Wisconsin, surrounded by his family.

Friends and family will celebrate his life this week at a visitation Friday, December 17, 4-7 p.m. (Vigil 6:30 p.m.), at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service, 300 W. Ridgeway Avenue; and at a funeral Saturday, December 18, 10:30, St Edward's Church, 1423 Kimball Avenue, both in Waterloo. Jim will be laid to rest at Mt. Olivet Cemetery following the funeral mass.

Jim was born November 2, 1937, to Mark (Mike) and Florence (Burke) Strubel. He graduated from Sacred Heart High School in 1955 and Loras College in I960. He was employed at Rath Packing Company in the early 1960s before leaving to join Geigy Pharmaceutical Company in 1965.

Jim and Marilyn Daily were married November 11, 1967. They made their home in Waterloo where they raised three daughters. Jim parlayed his natural ability to build relationships into a successful career in pharmaceutical sales with Geigy and later Novartis Pharmaceuticals where he retired from his career as Senior Medical Representative in 2002. The couple moved to Wisconsin in 2017 in their daughter's care.

Travel with Marilyn, visiting their adult daughters, enjoying Waterloo and the Woodstock Road neighborhood, and activities involving fishing and his classic cars were Jim's most fulfilling pastimes. Annual vacations to Lake Okoboji , Florida, and California were a hallmark of the Strubel's family life.

Friends and family will remember Jim for his enthusiasm, outgoing personality, his devotion to his wife and daughters, and for the hospitality he and Marilyn extended through the five decades of their marriage.

Jim is preceded in death by his parents and his sister, M. Joann Strubel Scoles, and his niece Kristin Scoles Uribe. The stories of Jim's life are cherished by his wife and daughters, Cathy (Scott) Olson of Shorewood, Minnesota; Susan of Tarzana, California; and Carolyn of Madison, Wisconsin and a large extended family.

Memorials for Jim can be made to Columbus Catholic High School, Waterloo, Iowa.

