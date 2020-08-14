You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
James M. Orr
0 entries

James M. Orr

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
James M. Orr

(1967-2020)

James Matthew Orr, 53, of Charles City and formerly of Aplington and Cedar Falls, passed away on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, of complications from COVID-19.

James is the son of Rev. Charles and Kathleen Orr of Waterloo. He has been a resident of Comprehensive Systems in Charles City for many years.

He is survived by his parents, a brother Daniel (Brande) of Woodbury, Minnesota, and a sister Kristin Croskrey of Waterloo.

Any memorials will be given to Comprehensive Systems in Jim's name.

To plant a tree in memory of James Orr as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News