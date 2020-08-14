James M. Orr

(1967-2020)
James Matthew Orr, 53, of Charles City and formerly of Aplington and Cedar Falls, passed away on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, of complications from COVID-19.
James is the son of Rev. Charles and Kathleen Orr of Waterloo. He has been a resident of Comprehensive Systems in Charles City for many years.
He is survived by his parents, a brother Daniel (Brande) of Woodbury, Minnesota, and a sister Kristin Croskrey of Waterloo.
Any memorials will be given to Comprehensive Systems in Jim's name.
