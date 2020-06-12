× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

(1932-2020)

James M. Marbach, 87, of Clive, Iowa, passed away June 9, 2020 at MercyOne Hospice in Johnston, Iowa. A memorial service will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Yankton, South Dakota. Interment will follow at the Sacred Heart Cemetery in Yankton.

Jim was born November 24, 1932 in Yankton, South Dakota, to parents, Al and Nelle (Tresler) Marbach. His family moved to Centerville, South Dakota where he graduated from High School in 1950. He served in the Naval Reserves from 1951 to 1959. In 1952, in Waterloo, Iowa, he met the love of his life, Lois Jean Greenley and they were married on June 15, 1953. They had two sons, Michael and Nicholas.

Jim was well known in the shoe business throughout the Midwest, as a great shoe buyer, salesman and entrepreneur. In later years, he loved to tell people “I’ve been in the shoe business for fifty years.” He wasn’t telling the exact truth, as it was more years than that!

He loved playing cards and board games, taught his sons countless card games, and, with his family of four, played board games (which were given to “The Marbach Family” for many years “From Santa”) endlessly into many nights, especially the very addictive board game “Aggravation”!