(1932-2020)
James M. Marbach, 87, of Clive, Iowa, passed away June 9, 2020 at MercyOne Hospice in Johnston, Iowa. A memorial service will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Yankton, South Dakota. Interment will follow at the Sacred Heart Cemetery in Yankton.
Jim was born November 24, 1932 in Yankton, South Dakota, to parents, Al and Nelle (Tresler) Marbach. His family moved to Centerville, South Dakota where he graduated from High School in 1950. He served in the Naval Reserves from 1951 to 1959. In 1952, in Waterloo, Iowa, he met the love of his life, Lois Jean Greenley and they were married on June 15, 1953. They had two sons, Michael and Nicholas.
Jim was well known in the shoe business throughout the Midwest, as a great shoe buyer, salesman and entrepreneur. In later years, he loved to tell people “I’ve been in the shoe business for fifty years.” He wasn’t telling the exact truth, as it was more years than that!
He loved playing cards and board games, taught his sons countless card games, and, with his family of four, played board games (which were given to “The Marbach Family” for many years “From Santa”) endlessly into many nights, especially the very addictive board game “Aggravation”!
He was a voracious reader of spy, intrigue, action and political novels, especially those of Ian Fleming, Fletcher Knebel and Alistair MacLean.
He was a superfan of the Minnesota Vikings from the very beginning, a season ticket holder in the early 1960s, sitting on those cold metal seats of the Met with his good friend Harvey, staying warm with a thermos full of “fortified” coffee. Like his father Al Marbach, Jim crushed it at the alleys, with shelves full of trophies as proof of his success as a bowler
Having learned to play clarinet during his adolescent years in South Dakota, he loved big band music, especially Benny Goodman. He enjoyed listening to big band music, Frank Sinatra, Andrea Bocelli, Johnny Cash and George Jones.
Jim is survived by his wife, Lois; his sons, Mike Marbach and Nick (Nelcy) Marbach; and his sister, Jeanne (John) Ranek. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Ruth Baker.
Memorial contributions may be directed to MercyOne Hospice in Johnston, Iowa or a charity of your choice. Online condolences are welcome at www.IlesCares.com.
