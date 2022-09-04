James M. “Jim” McKernan

January 2, 1951-September 1, 2022

CEDAR FALLS-James M. “Jim” McKernan, 71, of Cedar Falls, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, September 1, 2022, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo. He was born January 2, 1951, in Decorah, Iowa, the son of Richard “Dick” and Ruth (Barth) McKernan. Jim married Pam Exey on November 6, 1971, in Decorah. He was a graduate of De Sales High School in Ossian, Iowa, and attended both Hawkeye Community College and UNI. Jim served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War, then worked for FedEx for 22 years and UNI for 8 years. He was a member of Cedar Heights Baptist Church, where he lovingly served in many roles and on many committees.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Stan McKernan. He is survived by his wife, Pam McKernan, of Cedar Falls; his children: Matthew (Adriane) McKernan of Cedar Falls, Stacy (Grant) Decker of Dike, Iowa and Christine McKernan of Cedar Falls; six grandchildren: Samantha McKernan and Landen, Cameron, Gavin, Raelynn & Addison Decker; four brothers: Greg (Gina) McKernan of San Antonio, Texas, Randy McKernan of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Ron (Cyndi) McKernan of Whitehall, Wisconsin and Mark McKernan of Denver, Colorado; a sister-in-law, Jane McKernan, of Decorah; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Jim’s Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at Cedar Heights Baptist Church in Cedar Falls, with visitation the evening prior from 4-7:00 pm at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home also in Cedar Falls. Burial will take place on Wednesday at Freeport Cemetery near Decorah with military honors conducted by the Decorah Area Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers/plants, memorials may be directed to the family for future designation. Online condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.