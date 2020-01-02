James M. “Jim” Henry

James Marshall Henry passed away at home in Coralville, IA on December 27th, 2019 following a year-long battle with cancer.
Jim was born May 28th, 1949 in Cedar Falls to Marshall and Carolyn Henry.
He graduated from State College High School in ‘67 in Cedar Falls and attended UNI for his BA in Social Work. Jim received his MA in Social Work from UI. He loved playing drums, and started “Oasis” with sister, Cathy, while in college.
A musician, sailor, traveler, and friend, Jim will be missed most by his wife, Kris; children Megan and Conor; step-son Seth Nieman Vasser (Angela) with grandchildren Lily and Will; and siblings Michael Henry (Barb); Robyn Stokstad (Arden); Catherine Rohlf (John); Thomas Henry (Angela); Andrea Llewellyn.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, January 4th in Coralville; the full obituary is online at www.lensingfuneral.com.
