{{featured_button_text}}
James Henry

James M. “Jim” Henry

James Marshall Henry passed away at home in Coralville, IA on December 27th, 2019 following a year-long battle with cancer.

Jim was born May 28th, 1949 in Cedar Falls to Marshall and Carolyn Henry.

He graduated from State College High School in ‘67 in Cedar Falls and attended UNI for his BA in Social Work. Jim received his MA in Social Work from UI. He loved playing drums, and started “Oasis” with sister, Cathy, while in college.

A musician, sailor, traveler, and friend, Jim will be missed most by his wife, Kris; children Megan and Conor; step-son Seth Nieman Vasser (Angela) with grandchildren Lily and Will; and siblings Michael Henry (Barb); Robyn Stokstad (Arden); Catherine Rohlf (John); Thomas Henry (Angela); Andrea Llewellyn.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, January 4th in Coralville; the full obituary is online at www.lensingfuneral.com.

Obituaries in the Courier today, Dec. 29, 2019

Obituaries and services notices published today in the Courier.

Scott E. Bonney
Obituaries

Scott E. Bonney

  • Updated
  • 0

Scott Evan Bonney, 62, of Ankeny, passed away Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at Unity Point Hospital in Waterloo of pneumonia.

John E. "Jonathan" Lyons
Obituaries

John E. "Jonathan" Lyons

  • Updated
  • 0

WATERLOO -- John E. "Jonathan" Lyons, 52, of Iowa City, formerly of Waterloo, died Saturday, Dec. 14, at University of Iowa Hospitals in Iowa City.

Larry Pugh
Obituaries

Larry Pugh

  • Updated
  • 0

Larry William Pugh, 86, passed away on December 24 at the Pella Comfort Home in Pella. 

Leo A. Schmitt
Obituaries

Leo A. Schmitt

  • Updated
  • 0

Leo Arthur Schmitt, 76, of Laurel, Montana, returned to his heavenly home on December 18, 2019.

To send flowers to the family of James "Jim" Henry, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Service information

Jan 4
Greeting
Saturday, January 4, 2020
2:30PM-4:00PM
Unitarian Universalist Society
2355 Oakdale Road
Iowa City, IA 52241
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before James "Jim"'s Greeting begins.
Jan 4
Service
Saturday, January 4, 2020
4:00PM
Unitarian Universalist Society
2355 Oakdale Road
Iowa City, IA 52241
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before James "Jim"'s Service begins.

Tags

Load comments