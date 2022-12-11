July 22, 1942-December 1, 2022

REINBECK-James Lyle Spear Jr., 80, of Reinbeck, passed away Thursday, December 1, 2022, at the University of Iowa Hospital. A visitation will be held Thursday, December 15, 2022, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Abels Funeral & Cremation Services—French-Hand Chapel in Reinbeck. A rosary service will be held during the visitation at 7:30 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, December 16, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Gabriel Catholic Church in Reinbeck with a luncheon to follow. A burial will take place following the luncheon at Reinbeck Cemetery.

James was born July 22, 1942, to James Sr. and Margaret Spear in Waterloo, Iowa. He grew up in Waterloo and was a part of the first graduating class of Columbus High School. Shortly after graduation, he married Susan Atkins. The two went on to have three children together: James III, Kimberly, and Kathleen. The two later divorced. James worked for John Deere in the foundry as well as in assembly and worked at Sears Automotive. James met Deanna Lynne Downey, and the two were united in marriage on July 12, 1975, in Lincoln, Iowa. James and Deanna lived in Reinbeck and went on to have three children: Jeremy, Joshua, and Jennifer. She preceded him in death on March 12, 2016.

James was known to everyone as a hard worker so he could support his family. He retired from John Deere after over 40 years of employment. When he wasn’t working at John Deere or Sears, he was spending time working on cars, tractors, and conveyors. He was always willing to give a helping hand to his in-laws on their farm. His family meant everything to him.

James is survived by his brother Reynold Spear of Cedar Falls, IA; children, James (Nancy) Spear III of Lake Zurich, IL, Kimberly Davis of Mt. Pleasant, IA, Kathleen (Ross) Witt of West Des Moines, IA, Jeremy (Jennifer) Spear of Reinbeck, IA, Joshua Spear of Reinbeck, IA, and Jennifer (Shawn) Spear of Reinbeck, IA; grandchildren Ashley (Ryan) Reeves, Chantel (Luke) Kramme, Shelby (Zach) Davis, Bryce (Shannon) Witt, Cathryne (Jerrin) Moore, Daniel Spear, Chanel Spear, Margueret Spear, Jeryn Spear, Benjamin Lourens, Breyton Voshell, Liam Voshell, Caysen Voshell, and Stella Voshell; and great-grandchildren Grayson, Charlotte, Gabe, Roycen, Kaden, Tyson, Owen, Harper, Donovan, and Nova. He was preceded in death by his wife Deanna; parents James Sr. and Margaret; brothers Leslie Spear, Larry Spear, and Lloyd Spear; and sisters Pat Sharar and Sue Eidell.

Memorials may be made to the family. Online condolences may be made at www.abelsfuneralhomes.com.