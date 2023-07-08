April 11, 1927-March 15, 2023

James Loren Carroll passed into eternal life on March 15, 2023 in Vero Beach, Florida. Jim was born April 11, 1927 in Fredericka, Iowa to Claude Erwin and Amelia (Ebert) Carroll, the ninth of 10 children. Jim graduated from Fredericka High School in 1944. He was a World War II veteran serving in the U.S. Navy from July 1945 to July 1946. He enrolled at Iowa State Teacher’s College in Cedar Falls, now UNI, and graduated in 1951. He taught in Iowa schools several years. He then entered the University of Iowa, School of Dentistry, graduating in 1960. He began practice with Dr. Charles Shane in the Blacks Building in Waterloo, but the following year was asked to fill an opening in the orthodontia class, which he accepted. He received his Masters Degree and subsequently built his office on Main Street in Cedar Falls, Iowa where he practiced orthodontia until retirement. Many area residents are happily smiling due to his care.

Growing up in the depression, Jim was an enterprising youngster. He raised chickens and sold eggs. Townsfolk looked forward to his horseradish, which he ground and sold annually. He loved the outdoors. He fished and hunted often with family and good friends. Jim had many talents, especially woodworking. He made beautiful furniture for his home and others. He gave unselfishly of his time to share his talent and the use of his workshop. He built an airplane from a kit and learned to fly it. His automotive passion was Ford cars from the 1920s. He spent countless hours repairing and rebuilding them, attending car shows and driving them in parades. One of his special projects was rebuilding a 1923 Model T Ford Hack from the chassis up, which he donated to the Cedar Falls Ice House Museum.

Jim thoroughly enjoyed the time he spent on his farmland. He became known for the sweet corn grown there and hosted many corn gatherings and tractor-pulled hayrides. Jim was a life member of the Iowa State Dental Society, American Dental Association, American Association of Orthodontists, Rotary International, Cedar Valley Antique Auto Club, Experimental Aircraft Association and the Cedar Falls Historical Society. He was also a founding member of The Retired Dentists Association.

He married Mary Gwynne Hall on June 10, 1953 and adopted her son John Bruce. Two children were born to Jim and Mary; Kathleen Gwynne and James Loren Jr. James and his wife Alix made him the proud grandfather of Ryan Jameson and Violet Muriel. After the passing of his wife, Jim was reunited with his teenage love, Caroline and they enjoyed 11 happy years together in Iowa, Wisconsin and Florida.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Mary, his son John, his brothers Theron, Robert, Junior, Richard and Keith and his sisters Ruth, Arlene, Mary Jean and June.

He is survived by his daughter Kathleen Carroll, his son Dr. James Carroll Jr, daughter-in-law Alix, grandchildren Ryan and Violet, his partner Caroline Foster and his many nieces and nephews.

Interment rites were held at Fairview Cemetery, Cedar Falls, Iowa on June 14, 2023 with Pastor Brian Julin-McCleary of St. John Lutheran Church of Cedar Falls officiating. Following the service, AMVET Post 49 performed military rites and flag presentation.

Memorials may be made to St. John Lutheran Church of Frederika, Iowa, the Cedar Falls Historical Society, or the Decorah Fish Hatchery.