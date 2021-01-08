May 18, 1942—January 7, 2021

James Lee Pearson of Hudson, IA was born May 18, 1942: the son of Kenneth and Maxine (Call) Pearson. James married Patricia “Pat” Werner on September 6, 1969 in New Providence. He worked as a semi driver for 32 years working at Elliott Bros and Grays Transportation. Jim showed Percheron horses and made it into the Draft Horse Journal several times. James was really proud of his 6-horse hitch and the many awards over the years. He spent many years transporting the Amish and made many friends within the Amish community.

Jim passed away on Thursday, January 7, 2021 at Cedar Valley Hospice at the age of 78. He is survived by his wife Pat; together Jim and Pat had a daughter, Angela (Kevin) Hess; children also include, Joan (Steve) Voda, Janet (Jim) Murray, Kevin (Karen) Johnson, and Kelly (Steve) Johnson; 14 grandchildren, and 15 great-grandchildren with 2 due in June.

Memorials may be directed to the family. Visitation will be at Parrott & Wood, 965 Home Plaza on Saturday, January 9th, from 11:30 to 1:00 PM, with a service at 1:00 PM. Burial will be at a later date. Parrott & Wood is handling arrangements. 319-232-3235. Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com.