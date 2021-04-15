February 21, 1944-April 13, 2021

NEW HAMPTON-James Lee Kutzbach age 77 of New Hampton, IA, died Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at his home.

A public visitation will be held 5:00—7:00 p.m. Friday, April 16, 2021, at Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory in New Hampton with interment at a later date. Online condolences for the Kutzbach family may be left at hugebackfuneralhome.com.

James was born February 21, 1944, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in New Hampton, Iowa, the son of Lester and Doris (Webb) Kutzbach.

He grew up going to Elma Schools and eventually graduated from New Hampton High School in 1962. While in school he was active in 4-H and FFA before starting to farm with his dad during his senior year of high school.

In 1965 he joined the United States Army and served for two years which included time in Vietnam and Korea. His time spent overseas would end up sparking an interest in history later in his life.

On April 27, 1968, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in New Hampton, he married Joanne Tieskotter. The couple met through James’ cousin, Cliff, and Marlys (Joanne’s friend) Kutzbach. To this union two children were born, Paula and Jeff.