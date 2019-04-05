(1956-2019)
WATERLOO — James Lee “JC” Campbell, 62, of Waterloo, died March 16.
He was born July 27, 1956, in Waterloo, son of James Campbell and Loretta (Lensing) Campbell.
He was a retired laborer. He worked several jobs through the years doing road and building construction, asbestos removal and wind turbines.
Survived by: five siblings, Dorothy (Dennis) Hugill of Waterloo, Robert (Darlene) Campbell of Janesville, Richard (Charmaine) Campbell of Inver Grove Heights, Minn., Kimberlee (Rick) Lefor of Hartford, Mich., and Joseph (Michelle) Campbell of Waterloo.
Preceded in death by: his parents; two sisters, Amy Jo Campbell and Connie Ann Rust.
Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, April 6, at Garden of Memories Mausoleum, with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery, both in Waterloo. There will be no visitation. Luncheon at Cedar Heights Baptist Church, 2430 Neola St., Cedar Falls.
James loved fishing, riding his bicycle and family. He was a diehard Oakland Raiders football fan.
